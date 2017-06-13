The Scotland County R-I Elementary School has released the honor roll for the 4th quarter for the 2016-17 school year.

Named to the A honor roll in Class 3A were Austin Ambrose, Dane Blessing, Jordin Clark, Lillian Frederick, Ryan Harvey, Sadie Jackson, Kahlee Justice, Drayven Koser, Carman Robinson, Haven Stoddard and Letha Ward. Named to the 3A B honor roll were Landon Blake, Aiden Briggs, Kadence Burnett, Macia Dugger, Zada Ketchum, Trent Mallett and Payden Rulon.

Earning a spot on the A honor roll in class 3B were Keeley Brown, Greyson Browning, Carter Clatt, Clinton Hale, Finley Heine, Charlee Holland, Eleena Justice, Nina Knepp, Wesley McSparren, Mason Myers, Lane Pflum, Lillian Reese, Tayte Richmond and Levi Stott. Named to B honor roll were Evan Arnold, Zoey Bendedict, Elizabeth Butler, Kamdyn Forest and Autumn Huber.

In Class 4A, the A honor roll consisted of Bristol Alexander, Casidey Altobelli, Luke Arnold, Owen Brown, Reese Cook, Emma Gist, Kassidee Jack, Jaci Knupp, Payton Miller, Katelynn Penn, Marcus Smith, Layne Stott and Megan Wolfe while the B honor roll consisted of Logan Buford, Grayson Chance, Sadie Dilliner, Aden Drummond, Ariana Edwards, Owen Hassell, Larkyn Justice, Holly Mauck, Kennedy Middleton, Mason Parsons, Kendall Small, Rylee Starbuck and Renee Tinkle.

In 4B, A honor roll recipients included Cody Briggs, Hannah Campbell, Will Darland, Taylor Egenberger, Brooklynn Fuller, Mason Mallett, Christopher McKinney, Merit Miller, Brenna Phillips, Destynee Small, Kylie Small, Jack Siegfried, Makyla Swearingen and Beau Triplett. Named to the B honor roll were Vince Dale, Megan Frederick, Skylar Fox, Kennya Goldenstein, Kwyn Hamlin, Sabrina Heimer, Kevin Henn, Abby Jones, Kayden Miller, Caiden Nichols, Ben Scott and Serina Vickers.

In fifth grade the A honor roll for 5A featured Alice Darland, Payton Frederick, Kallen Hamlin, Tyson Hillyer, Lanayah Howe, Makynlee Jack, Clarence Koser, Carson Miller, and Fawntana Wells. B Honor Roll recipients were Emma Anders, Brooke Campbell, Chason Campbell, Cynch Davis, Mazy Dodge, Madigan Frederick, Emma Harvey, Nicholas Holt, Chloe Krise, Breyonna Mitchell, Hailey Small, Matison Tinkle, and Tanner Valle.

In class 5B the A honor roll included Kendal Anderson, Hugh Baker, Corbin Blessing, Jadin Fuller, Hunter Holt, Hattie Mumford, Taydem Morton, Kennady Sapp, Piper Thompson, Emma Tinkle, and Mariah Vaugh. The B honor roll included Makeenan Clark, Kyndra Cochran, Logan Day, Elias Hatfield, Kaylee Hobbs, Lathan McAfee, Charlotte McRobert, Janail Miller, Tori Peterson, and Carlee Smith.

Making the A honor roll in sixth grade, class 6A were Hanna Anders, Kina Billings, Sidney Brandon, Elsie Kigar, Caelin Robinson, Lauren Triplett, Owen Triplett, Ian Wilson, and Julian Valle. Named to th B honor roll were Aden Aldridge, Grady Dodge, Ethan Herring, Westin Homer, Tresa Huber, Austin Jones, Aaron McDaniel, Jakobie Payne, and Justin Swearingen.

In class 6B the A honor roll consisted of Bryn Aylward, Danielle Bass, Ethan Blessing, Penelope Cline, Lydia Davis, Abby Doster, Lucas Durflinger, Aiden Frederick, Karli Hamilton, Jewley Kraus, Jackson McKee, Iris Mishra, Eric Mohr, and Hunter Sapp. Named to the B honor roll were Layne Egenberger, Phillip Esser, Ayden Farrar-Hines, Veronika Khroulev, Elizabeth Sevier, Riley Small, and Nancy Voitik.