Scotland County R-I Elementary School has released the first quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 school year.

Named to the A Honor roll in Class 3A were Denny Black, Reagan Brewer, Christopher Cowell, Brenan Douglas, Brody Drummond, Hilary Hamm, Rebecka Henn, Justin Holland, Emit Long, Bronson Mallett, Kayleigh Mathes, Jace McMinn, Kierstyn Moore, Urijah Richmond, Ava Stott, Charlotte Tallman, Bentley Trueblood, and Bryleigh Ward.

Named to the B Honor Roll were Elijah Ellard, Carlynn Gerber, Lillian Hudson, Ruby Lawrence, Miya Morris, and Jackson Truesdell.

In Class 3B the A Honor Roll consisted of Brant Heine, Myah Holt, Tessa Holt, Eli Mauck, Preston McBee, Kenzie Miller, MaKenna Musgrove, Elliot Myers, Aiden Nelson, Mya Stott, Lena VanGorkom, Elle Wentworth, and Brody Wheeler.

3B students making the B Honor Roll were Ary Ball, Kyler Blake, Arlo Both, Addy Chance, Kinlie Frederick, Christian Fuller, Skyler Krise, Bentley Matthew, Abby Parker, Cooper Small, and Nole Seaver.

Students earning A Honor Roll status in 4A were Shaylee Billings, Kyle Dunnett, Cora Ketchum, Olivia Leyva, Braylee McBee, Keregan Middleton, Abby Perrilles, Dayton Rowland, and Izzy Walcott.

Named to the B Honor Roll were Tracy Huber, Lanie Mallett, Clayton Probst, Caylei Romore, Chandler Snyder, Vivienna Soto, and Elijah Williams.

In Class 4B, students earning a spot on the A Honor Roll were Ali Ambrose, Jaden Bergeson, Jathan Fuller, Heidi Gordy, Ailea Hayes, Cameryn Siegfried, Karidon Troutman, Gabriel Voitik, and Ainsley Wilson.

Earning a spot on B Honor Roll were Addison Frederick, Palmer Kice, Halle Miller, Taygen Miller, Hannah Montgomery, Jo Jo Rader, Alivia Tague, and Levi Tague.

The 5A Class A Honor Roll featured Braylon Campbell, Avery Cowell, Morgan Jackson, Kallee Kratzer, Jacob Stott, Maezy Swearingen and Lily Wheeler.

Making the B Honor Roll were Zach Green, Colin Hatfield, Javis Hauk, Natalie Lucas, Marshall McKee, Deana Mckinney, Craig Pflum, Nathan Seaver, and Silas Williams. In Class 5B, A Honor Roll recognition went to Layla Baker, Laney Doster, Aria Mishra, Ava Remley, Cohen Small, Ciara Smith, and Hannah Whitney.

Earning B Honor Roll status were Kenna Campbell, Alexys Davis, Allie Elenbaas, Kwayde Hamilton, Kaley Kerkmann, Payden Rulon, and Cason Talbert.

The 6A A Honor Roll included Austin Ambrose, Dane Blessing, Keeley Brown, Alec Jacobs, Cole Mazziotti, and Lane Pflum.

The B Honor Roll featured Bode Austin, Audie Ellard, Autumn Huber, Sadie Jackson, and Mason Myers.

The 6B A Honor Roll featured Emory Black.

Named to the B Honor Roll were Macia Dugger, Finley Feine, Ryan Harvey, Trent Mallett, Tayte Richmond, Carman Robinson, Carter Smith, and Letha Ward.

The 6C A Honor Roll included Niya Coffman, Lilly Frederick, Charlee Holland, Nina Knepp, and Wesley McSparren.

Named to the B Honor Roll were Carter Clatt, Zada Ketchum, Macy Nolt, Cheyenne Sherwood, Haven Stoddard, and Levi Stott.