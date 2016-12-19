Thursday, December 8, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from December 7, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed budget reports presented by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

At 9:00 a.m., Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo §610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 9:30 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt, and carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, December 14, 2016.

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Sandy Arnold, Bank of Kirksville, presented a letter of intent to the Commission on Tax Anticipation Note Extension.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission.

Commissioner Ebeling signed the 2015 Enviromental Assessment form for CDBG 2016-PF-16 presented by Melody Whitaker with Northeast Regional Planning Commission.

BNSF and MoDOT representatives met with the Commissioners and landowners concerning potential crossing closures.

Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk, had questions on the budget.

Commissioner Ebeling signed Court Orders- #16-2016 to 30-2016.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, December 15, 2016.