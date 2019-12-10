Thursday, November 21, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 20, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Walt Marlowe requested grading and ditching on County Road 200, and informed the Commission that rock needs reclaimed on County Road 253.

The Commission reviewed fuel usage reports prepared by Deputy County Clerk Nancy McClamroch.

The Commission signed court orders 74-2019 and 75-2019.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Batina Dodge, County Clerk, to order a laptop.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 15, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission signed court orders 76-2019 through 80-2019.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the status of current projects and equipment issues.

The Commission met with Martin Meyer, architect for PSBA, and Terry Smith of PSR Construction at the road and bridge facility to review progress on the facility improvements.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, November 27, 2019.

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 27, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt reported that she attended a meeting at Community Action Tuesday evening.

Commissioner Wiggins reported that he attended the Extension Council meeting Tuesday evening.

Brent Walker and Kevin Brown visited with the Commission regarding the proposed cellular tower on Lindell Boulevard.

Carl Sommers reported a tube that is washed out on County Road 460.

The Commission signed court orders 66-2019 and 81-2018 through 86-2019.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the status of current projects and equipment issues.

The Commission reviewed a monthly project status report from McClure Engineering.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, November 27, 2019.