Thursday, October 31, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 30, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

At 10:30 a.m. Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 10:43 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt and carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court order 64-2019.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 31, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The executive session minutes from October 31, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed overtime reports for General Revenue and Road and Bridge.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #12 for BRO-B099(22), and Progress Invoice #6 for BRO-B099(23).

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented a monthly settlement of funds to the Commission.

Discussion was held regarding county holidays. The Commission decided to close county operations at 12:00 p.m. on December 24, 2019.

Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session at 10:50 a.m. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 11:05 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt and carried 3-0.

The Commission received a request for mileage reimbursement for attending training from the Deputy Assessor. Since there was no unencumbered budget balance from which to reimburse the expense, the Commission ordered payment from the Assessor’s office expense line item.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, October 24, 2019.