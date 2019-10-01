Thursday, September 19, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 18, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commissioners signed court order 20-2019.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling reported that he attended four meetings at NEMO Regional Planning Wednesday afternoon, and Commissioner Wiggins reported that he attended three.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 19, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Josh Townsend reviewed the agreements signed by the Commission with BNSF and MoDOT to close two railroad crossings. Townsend also expressed concerns with the closures.

The Commission approved Supplemental Agreement No. 2 to the Engineering Services Contract for project BRO-B099(22) extending the deadline for the low water crossing to November 30, 2019 due to delays in the Wetland Delineation and landowner documentation.

A meeting of elected officials convened at 10:00 with the following in attendance: Duane Ebeling, Presiding Commissioner; Danette Clatt, Eastern District Commissioner; David Wiggins, Western District Commissioner; Batina Dodge, County Clerk; Dana Glasscock, Recorder of Deeds; Kathy Becraft, Collector; Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer; Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk; April Wilson, Prosecuting Attorney; and Lisa Doster, University of Missouri Extension Specialist. Each office holder gave a short report of activity in their office. The next meeting date was set for December 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Harlo Donnelson requested the County to haul rock for the Tiger Trail. The Commission advised Donnelson that they would have the Road and Bridge Supervisor contact him.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects with the Commission.

Kathy Becraft, Collector, presented court orders #21-2019 through 52-2019 for approval by the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 26, 2019.