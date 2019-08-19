Thursday August 8, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes with changes from August 8, 2019. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioners audited and signed checks.

A purchase order was approved for envelopes to Stamp Fulfillment for County Clerk.

Aaron McVicker, McClure and Associates called with questions regarding RFQ for BNSF bridge.

Jeremy Hamlin, Hamlin Construction, came in and talked with the commission about the courtyard sidewalks that he is working on.

Commissioner Clatt made a motion at 11:58 a.m. to go in to Executive Session. Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Commissioner Wiggins was absent. Motion carried 2-0.

At 12:18 p.m. a motion was made by Commissioner Clatt to exit executive session. Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Motion approved 2-0.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:19 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from August 8, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The executive minutes from August 8, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the executive session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Wiggins abstaining.

Jon Dwiggins, representative of Howe Company, presented the Commission with a proposal for their request for qualifications (RFQ) for consultant services on Project No. RRP-000S(581).

Shelley Small, Deputy Circuit Clerk, discussed the need for an exterminator at the courthouse with the Commissioners.

The Commission signed court orders 11-2019 through 14-2019.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Jim Ward, Assessor, to order pre-stamped envelopes.

The Commission approved invoice #0719503 and #1218891 to PSBA for engineering services on the Road and Bridge facility improvements.

Jamie Parker, on behalf of the Lil’ Memphis Blues Society, requested use of the courthouse lawn for a blues concert on September 22, 2019. The Commission granted permission.

Marlon Collins, Cedar County Presiding Commissioner, called to discuss the effects of SB 391 on local ordinance with the Commission.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, called the Commission to discuss current projects.

Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering, presented the Commission with a proposal for their request for qualifications (RFQ) for consultant services on Project No. RRP-000S(581).

Matt Walker, engineer for PSBA, presented the Commission with a proposal for their request for qualifications (RFQ) for consultant services on Project No. RRP-000S(581).

Bill Hall thanked the Commission for repairing the ditch along County Road 855.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #3 to PSR Construction on the Road and Bridge facility improvements.

The Commission approved a change order for the Road and Bridge facility improvements for an additional $30,746, raising the total project cost to $458,475. The changes include an additional $3,812 to replace the existing water service to add to the new building and $26,934 to replace the existing electrical service.

Klinger and Associates presented the Commission with a proposal for their request for qualifications (RFQ) for consultant services on Project No. RRP-000S(581).

The Commission reviewed budget reports prepared by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

At 12:00 P.M., Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to exit executive session at 12:25 p.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

The Commission contacted Sandy Arnold at Bank of Kirksville to discuss the issuance of tax anticipation notes.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:30 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, August 15, 2019.