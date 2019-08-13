Thursday, August 1, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 31, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The executive session minutes from July 31, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the executive session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved Progress Invoices #9 for BRO-B099(22) and #3 for BRO-B099(23).

Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session at 9:00 a.m. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to exit executive session at 9:25 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects with the Commission.

Discussion was held regarding the issuance of a Tax Anticipation Note in the amount of $400,000.00 in favor of Bank of Kirksville. On the advice of counsel, Travis Elliott, a resolution was duly moved by Commissioner Wiggins, seconded by Commissioner Clatt, and unanimously passed and duly adopted.

The resolution established a tax anticipation note payable before December 31, 2019 with the principal sum of $57,291.41. A second note, with a principle sum of $342,708.59 was also established with a maturity date of December 31st, 2019. The interest rate for both notes is 3.75%.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Wednesday August 7, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 .m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes from July 31, 2019. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the executive minutes from July 31, 2019. Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Ryan Phelps with Klingner and Associates called regarding the bridge of BNSF.

Ryan Clark, R & B Supervisor visited with the Commissioners regarding ongoing projects.

The Commission returned a call to Walter Lash regarding county road #106E.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling signed court order #8-2019, 9-2019, and 10-2019.

The Commissioners approved a request for use of the courthouse lawn submitted by Ignite Ministries and Scotland County Rotary.

Cole Shippy with CFS Engineering met with the Commissioners regarding the BNSF bridge replacement.

Kathy Becraft, Collector was in for permission to paint her office. This will be paid out of her discretionary fund.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, August 8, 2019.