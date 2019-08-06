Thursday, July 25, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins was absent; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from July 24, 2019 were presented. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0.

Martin Meyer, architect for PSBA, presented the Commission with two change order proposals on the road and bridge facility. The first involved upgrading the existing electrical service to a new 400 amp service using the service of Tri-County Electrical Contractors at a cost of $26,934. The second change order involved replacing the existing water system to add water service to the new building. The work will be done by Horst Plumbing, LLC at a cost of $3,812.

The Commission requested Meyer to prepare formal change orders for both proposals.

Jon Dwiggins, representative of Howe Company, discussed the railroad crossing closures and bridge replacement project with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:15 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 25, 2019 were presented. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Wiggins abstaining.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, called the Commission to discuss current projects.

Commissioner Wiggins reported on his trip to Washington D.C. and the White House briefings he attended last week.

Delbert Hoover discussed concerns with the closing of the railroad crossing on Hicks Road with the Commission.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission issued a letter of intent to participate in the 2020 County Aid Road Trust (CART) Program with the Missouri Department of Conservation. MDC offers cost-share for maintenance rock for county-owned public roadways that serve MDC lands or facilities.

At 10:11 a.m., Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to exit executive session at 10:15 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed a monthly progress report on open projects with McClure Engineering.

The Commission reviewed the boiler inspection report presented by Hartford Steam Boiler, and contacted Hussman to complete necessary repairs.

Dave Seppelt discussed replacement of courthouse lights with the Commission (ref. 5/22/19).

The Commission gave final approval of the county website conversion to Design 54 Group.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, August 1, 2019.