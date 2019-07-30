Thursday, July 18, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 17, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Greg Maximovitch, owner of 54 Design Group, met with the Commission to work on the county website.

Marlon Collins, Cedar County Presiding Commissioner, called the Commission to discuss ramifications of Senate Bill 391 (restriction of local health ordinances).

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, July 24, 2019.

Wednesday July 24, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins-Absent; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the minutes from July 18, 2019. Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Motion carried 2-0.

Ryan Clark, Road & Bridge Supervisor, met with the commissioners about ongoing projects.

Jack Wright, MoDOT Railroad Division called and talked with the commissioners about complaints of crossing closing.

Commissioner Ebeling signed Court Order #7-2019.

Ken Yovich, Garland Co. and Brad Peterson, Shay Roofing were in to do a closeout inspection of the courthouse roof repairs.

Commissioner Ebeling left at 11:38 A.M. to attend a tabletop meeting at the Nursing Home.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Clatt adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, July 25, 2019.