Wednesday, July 10, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 3, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

The Commission signed the 2019-2020 propane contract with MFA.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #2 to PSR Construction for progress on the Road and Bridge facility improvements as certified by PSBA.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual settlement of funds.

The Commission signed the application for renewal of the Articles of Incorporation for the County of Scotland Improvement Corporation.

The Commission approved the quarterly assessment reimbursement request to the State Tax Commission as presented by Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Thursday July 11, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt- Absent; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the minutes from July 10, 2019. Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Motion carried 2-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Stacy Westhoff called wanting approval for use of the parking on the east side of the courthouse for a car show to be held on August 3rd, from 6-9 p.m. sponsored by the Masonic Lodge.

The commissioners called Ken Yovich, Garland Co., about a close out inspection to be held on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Sheriff Wayne Winn and Prosecuting Attorney April Wilson talked to the commissioners about different issues that they are working with.

Lisa Doster, County Engagement Specialist, had community assessment questions to go over with the commissioners.

Commissioner Wiggins left at 11:46 a.m.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 11, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Clatt abstaining.

Richard and Elaine Briggs discussed bathroom supplies for the Antique Fair with the Commission.

John McCarty, Benefits Consultant for Gallagher, discussed employee benefits with the Commission.

Jeremy Hamlin discussed pricing for repairing sidewalks at the courthouse with the Commission.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

The Commission reviewed budget reports presented by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, July 18, 2019.