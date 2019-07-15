Thursday, June 27, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 26, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Jeff Alton, SEMA Regional Coordinator, and Terry, FEMA Representative, met with the Commission and Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, to complete a preliminary damage assessment to roads and bridges in Scotland County from April 29, 2019 forward.

Propane bids were opened and read as follows: Ferrellgas – $1.079; MFA – $0.967; Prairieland FS – $1.149.

Commissioner Clatt moved to accept the bid from MFA. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #8 on BRO-B099 (22) and Progress Invoice #2 on BRO-B099 (23) for engineering services.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:10 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 27, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

The Commission received public notice and request for comments regarding two proposed public highway railroad crossing projects being considered by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDOT is seeking public comment regarding the proposed closing of rail crossings on Colt Lane (County Road 156) near Gorin and Hicks Road (County Road 115) near Gorin.

The work will be performed by BNSF Railroad. Public comments on the proposal are being received until July 29th and may be made by contacting Jack Wright, MoDOT’s rail safety specialist at 573-751-5969. Correspondence may be facex to 573-626-4709 or may be mailed to Multimodal Operations, MoDOT, 105 W Capitol Ave., PO Box 270, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0270.

The Commission acknowledged receipt of the Missouri Local Government Financial Statement from the Scotland County Library.

The Commission reviewed a progress report from McClure Engineering on open projects.

Revenue reports were presented by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

The Commission approved Invoice 0619385 to PSBA for engineering services on the Road and Bridge facility improvements.

The Commission reviewed aggregate assessed valuations as of July 1, 2019 and the Form 11 presented by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

The Commission discussed conversion of the County’s website with Greg Maximovitch of Design 54 Group.

Wilmer Burkholder requested the 2019 rock for County Road 118 be hauled in 2020 as it has recently been rocked by private parties. The Commission agreed to haul the 2019 rock as near as possible to the end of the year so the road does not get out of cycle for the rock program.

The Commission reviewed overtime reports for General Revenue and Road and Bridge presented by Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk.

Janet Hamilton reported one of the County’s graders driving over areas that needed work on County Road 464, and questioned why the areas were not fixed while the grader was in the area.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.