Thursday, June 20, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 19, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0 with Presiding Commissioner Ebeling abstaining.

Commissioner Wiggins reported that he attended TAC, Public Housing, Solid Waste, and Executive Board meetings at NEMO Regional Planning Wednesday afternoon.

The Commission approved an invoice to Electrical Evolution for wiring in the outside restrooms at the courthouse.

The Commission approved invoice #42785229515 to The Garland Company for progress on the courthouse roof project.

Jamie Kice requested grading at the gravel parking lot at Scotland County Hospital. The Commission approved the request.

Commissioner Clatt left at 11:55 a.m.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 20, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

The Commission reviewed the reimbursement of CART rock from the Missouri Department of Conservation as prepared by Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk.

Cedar County Presiding Commissioner, Marlon Collins, called to discuss SB 391 (repeal of local health ordinances) with the Commission.

Commissioner Clatt reported that she attended the NEMO Community Action meeting Tuesday evening.

Mary Morgan inquired when rock would be placed on County Road 857 because she plans to have dust control applied.

A meeting of elected officials convened at 10:00 with the following in attendance: Duane Ebeling, Presiding Commissioner; Danette Clatt, Eastern District Commissioner; David Wiggins, Western District Commissioner; Batina Dodge, County Clerk; Dana Glasscock, Recorder of Deeds; Kathy Becraft, Collector; Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer; Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk; Kimberly Nicoli, Associate Circuit Judge; Jim Kigar, Juvenile Officer. Each office holder gave a short report of activity in their office. The next meeting date was set for September 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Jim Kigar asked the Commission to address the flooding issue created by County Road 355 being raised.

Brenda Wilson called to report needed culvert replacement on County Road 256.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, June 27, 2019.