Wednesday June 5, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the minutes from May 30, 2019. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Commissioner Clatt abstained. Motion carried 2-0.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling made a motion to approve the executive minutes from May 30, 2019. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Commissioner Clatt abstained. Motion carried 2-0.

Conie Baker was in to report that a tube had fell into the creek on County Road #956.

Ashley, mail lady on the Arbela Route, called to let the commissioners know that there was some tubes washing out on County Road #419, #468 & #423.

The sales tax review was presented to the Commissioners as prepared by County Clerk Batina Dodge.

The Commissioners reviewed the monthly project status from Aaron McVicker, Project Manager with McClure on bridge progress.

A purchase order was approved to Lockwood Printing for binders for the recorders’ office.

Jeff Cline with Stu’s Crew came in to talk with the Commissioners about work to repair the fascia on east side of courthouse.

April Wilson, Prosecuting Attorney, returned a call to the Commissioners concerning VOCA sub recipient intent to participate.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Thursday June 6, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the minutes from June 5, 2019. Commissioner Clatt seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, R&B Supervisor went over ongoing projects concerning county roads and bridges.

A meeting with John Caufield, BNSF Railway; Jack Wright, Greg Leary and Amy Crawford, MoDOT; John Dwiggins, Howe Co.; and Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, and the Commissioners for the execution of agreements between BNSF, MoDot and Scotland County regarding the closure of two railroad crossings and the construction of a new bridge.

The Commissioners left at 11:15 a.m. to check roads #486 and #452. They returned at 12:05 p.m.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 6, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly settlement of funds.

The Commission discussed resources for local farmers with Lisa Doster, University of Missouri Extension Specialist. The Commission also suggested having the 4-H group put flags up around only the veterans memorial on Flag Day due to the construction project at the courthouse. Doster informed the Commission of the possibility of a 4-H club repairing the flag holes along the courthouse sidewalks for a service project.

The Commission approved invoice #0519307 to PSBA for engineering services on the road and bridge facility improvements.

The Commission approved invoice #1 to PSR Construction for construction work completed on the road and bridge facility improvements.

The Commission reviewed and approved revised agreements from BNSF and MoDOT regarding the closure of two railroad crossings near Gorin (crossing County Roads 115 and 156) and the construction of a new bridge on County Road 113.

The Commission reviewed the County’s new website prototype and discussed changes.

Wayne Winn, Sheriff, discussed with the Commission an agreement between the County and the Ambulance District for his office to provide dispatching services.

Kevin Small reported a pipe washing out on County Road 206.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, June 13, 2019.