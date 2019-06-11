Thursday May 23, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the minutes from May 22, 2019. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Commissioner Clatt abstained. Motion carried 2-0.

Jim McQuoid called about a road tube on County Road #151.

Brent Walker, Kevin Brown and Chris Feeney were in to discuss with the commission their concern on a cell tower that is being put up west of Lindell Blvd. The Commissioners informed them that they would not approve a moratorium on the proposed project. The County does not believe it has any role to play with respect to a judicial determination of the enforcement of any cities’ ordinances.

Fritz and Janet Gerth were in to discuss problems they were having concerning their driveway.

At 11:00 a.m., Commissioner Clatt made a motion to go into closed session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1); seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion passed 3-0. At 11:35 A.M. Commissioner Clatt made a motion, seconded by Commissioner Wiggins to exit closed session. Motion approved 3-0.

Sheriff Wayne Winn discussed a written agreement for dispatching for Ambulance.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Friday, May 24, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 11:00 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

The Commission met in special session with Senator Cindy O’Laughlin and Michael Heaton, Environmental Scientist for DNR, and Greg Caldwell of the DNR operating permit section to discuss the passage of SB 391 and the implications to the County’s Ordinance 09-01 (regulation of CAFOs). Differences between the State and County regulations were discussed as well as best practices and the need for local input.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:45 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from May 23, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The executive session minutes from May 23, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from May 24, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the special session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved invoice #7159 to Quincy Mack for the purchase of a new trailer.

Patty Freburg, Public Administrator, called to discuss attorney fees for work needed with the Commission. The Commission advised Freburg to contact the County’s Prosecuting Attorney.

Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1) at 10:58 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 11:00 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt, and carried 3-0.

Maintenance of County Road 519 was discussed. Commissioner Wiggins moved to rock County Road 519 for 2019 even though the road is not scheduled to receive rock until 2020 due to high traffic. The motion died for lack of a second.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Thursday, May 30, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt was absent; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from May 29, 2019 were presented. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

The executive session minutes from May 29, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the executive session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

The Commission ordered solicitation of bids for propane.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice No. 1 for BRO-B099(23).

The Commission approved Progress Invoice No. 7 for BRO-B099(22).

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss initial damage assessments to county roads and bridges caused by recent storms.

The Commission signed Court Orders 5-2019 and 6-2019.

The Commission discussed a governmental software proposal from CIC with Kathy Becraft, Collector, Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, and Batina Dodge, County Clerk. The consensus of the group was to delay the purchase of new software for now.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1) at 11:35 a.m. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling and carried 2-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 12:00 p.m. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling and carried 2-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:10 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Wednesday June 5, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the minutes from May 30, 2019. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Commissioner Clatt abstained. Motion carried 2-0.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling made a motion to approve the executive minutes from May 30, 2019. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Commissioner Clatt abstained. Motion carried 2-0.

Conie Baker was in to report that a tube had fell into the creek on County Road #956.

Ashley, mail lady on the Arbela Route, called to let the commissioners know that there was some tubes washing out on County Road #419, #468 & #423.

The sales tax review was presented to the Commissioners as prepared by County Clerk Batina Dodge.

The Commissioners reviewed the monthly project status from Aaron McVicker, Project Manager with McClure on bridge progress.

A purchase order was approved to Lockwood Printing for binders for the recorders’ office.

Jeff Cline with Stu’s Crew came in to talk with the Commissioners about work to repair the fascia on east side of courthouse.

April Wilson, Prosecuting Attorney, returned a call to the Commissioners concerning VOCA sub recipient intent to participate.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, June 6, 2019.