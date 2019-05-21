Thursday, May 2, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch; County Clerk, Batina Dodge arrived at 10:00 a.m.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from May 1, 2019 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Bids were opened and reviewed for the County’s depository agreement. Present were Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, Kathy Becraft, Collector, Sandy Arnold, Bank of Kirksville, and Joe Fulk, Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri. Commissioner Wiggins moved to accept the bid from Bank of Kirksville; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

Mike Aylward inquired if the courthouse clock needed to be re-started. The Commission advised Aylward to wait until the tower repair was finished. Aylward also reported road scour on County Road #421, a damaged culvert on County Road #421, and requested ditching on County Road #700.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, May 9, 2019 as May 8, 2019 the courthouse is closed for Truman’s Birthday.

Thursday, May 9, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes with corrections from May 2, 2019. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioners approved warrants and signed checks.

Jon Dwiggins, Howe Co., was in to go over items for Project #RRP-000S (581).

Commissioners went over a sales tax review as compiled by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

Presiding Commissioner Duane Ebeling signed the progress report for Invoice #66 for Project #BRO-NBIL B099(22), a low water crossing on County Road #450.

Commissioner Wiggins made a motion, seconded by Commissioner Clatt to approve the CDBG self-evaluation for section 504/ADA Accessibility compliance. Motion carried 3-0.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 A.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Wednesday May 15, 2019

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes from May 9, 2019. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the executive minutes from May 14, 2019; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Brent Walker & Kevin Brown were in to discuss with the commission their concern on a cell tower that is being put up west of Lindell Blvd. A.J. Capuano from KTVO was also in attendance.

Ken Yovich, Garland Company returned the commissioners phone call regarding painting the columns on the courthouse. $3,904.00 with regular paint, $7,288.00 for waterproofing paint. No action taken at this time.

Joni Kraus was in to talk with the commissioners about county road #400 that is needing some attention.

James Vassholz was in to change his paid rock order from county road #504 to county road #408.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, May 16, 2019.