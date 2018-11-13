Thursday, November 1, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes from October 31, 2018. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Michael Purol, engineer for PSBA, discussed the Engineering Services Agreement for improvements to the Road and Bridge facility. A contract to proceed was signed with a not-to-exceed fee structure of $3,200, that would allow the company to get back up to speed on the project, originally begun in 2016, with revised drawings as well as to complete the bid documents.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes from November 1, 2018. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects with the Commission.

The Commission signed court orders 47-2018 and 48-2018.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented a monthly settlement of funds.

The Commission was notified of a term expiring on December 31, 2018 on the Scotland County Library Board of Trustees currently held by Lin Stevenson. Current board members include Scott Wickert, President; Janet Brewer, Secretary; Maxine Lancaster, Treasurer; and Beth Johnson, Member. Upon recommendation of the Board, Commissioner Wiggins moved to appoint Pam Shalley to fulfill the term. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt, and carried 3-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, November 8, 2018.