Thursday, August 23, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes from August 22, 2018. Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

In accordance with RSMo § 137.005, the Commission held a public hearing on the proposed rate of taxes for County purposes. Having no public comment, Commissioner Clatt moved to set the tax rates as follows:

General Revenue – 0.004953; Road and Bridge -0.006592; Special Road Rock – $.75 per agricultural acre

The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the minutes from August 23, 2018. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

Kathy Becraft, Collector of Revenue, presented tax sale information to the Commission. There were no bids on nine of the 10 parcels of property offered for sale due to unpaid taxes. The lone parcel receiving a bid was ground in Section 9, Township 64, Range 10, owned by Linda M. Greenley. Tammy J. Mutchler purchased the property with the lone bid of $376.62, which covered the 2016 and 2017 unpaid property taxes as well as advertising costs.

Discussion was held regarding the cleaning services at the courthouse. Commissioner Clatt moved to increase the pay for Shannan Cundiff from $5 to $100 per bathroom cleaning for four (4) cleanings during the Antique Fair. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

The Commission signed a purchase order for the juvenile office to order office supplies.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Thursday, August 30, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes from August 29, 2018. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Kyle Cline, National Development Director for U.S. Communities, and Michelle Vo, Program Manager for U.S. Communities, held a conference call with the Commission to explain their program and offer assistance for future projects.

Derek Weber, Executive Director for NEMO Regional Planning, discussed Work Ready Communities with the Commission. Commissioner Wiggins moved to support a Work Ready Community application. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt, and carried 3-0. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling signed a letter of commitment.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins-arrived at 8:47 a.m.; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the minutes from August 30, 2018. Commissioner Clatt seconded the motion. Motion carried 2-0.

Andy Koenigsfeld, First State Insurance Agency, called and talked to the Commissioners concerning questions regarding CAFO.

Ryan Clark, R & B Supervisor visited with the Commissioners regarding ongoing projects.

Commissioner Wiggins left at 10:15 a.m.. and returned at 10:30 a.m. He left again at 10:55 a.m. and did not return.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Thursday, September 6, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes from August 30, 2018. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Denver Oberholtzer was in to talk to commission on paperwork for CAFO.

Scotland County Collector Kathy Becraft came in to tell the commissioners that Nancy Kapfer will be removed and Stacie Dannenhauer will be added to the account at the Bank of Kirksville.

Sheriff Wayne Winn was in to talk with the commission about an inmate bill.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 12, 2018.

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes from September 6, 2018. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins reported that he met with Ken Yovich, Territory Manager for The Garland Company, Friday to inspect the courthouse roof.

Commissioners Wiggins and Clatt reported that they attended the Memphis City Council meeting Thursday evening to discuss the possible formation of a Transportation Development District.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented a monthly settlement of funds.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

The Commission approved invoice #20218 to McClure Engineering for engineering services on Bridge #160009, and invoice #20234 to McClure Engineering for engineering services on BRO-NBIL-B099(22).

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 13, 2018.