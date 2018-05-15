Thursday, May 3, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from May 2, 2018 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Batina Dodge, County Clerk, presented budget reports for review by the Commission.

The Commission approved invoice #94991328 to KONE for elevator maintenance.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the minutes from May 3, 2018. Commissioner Ebeling seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Scotland County Treasurer Kathy Kiddoo presented the monthly settlement to the Commissioners.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, May 10, 2018.