Wednesday, April 11, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 5, 2018 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Doug Brubacker discussed Ordinance 09-01 with the Commission.

Brett Peters, Altorfer representative, presented a purchase agreement for approval for the purchase of a 2018 Caterpillar 12M2 motor grader.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects with the Commission.

Batina Dodge, County Clerk, presented budget reports for review by the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

Thursday, April 19, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Rialto Banquet Hall, Hannibal, Missouri

The meeting was called to order at 10:00 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt absent; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling, Commissioner Wiggins, and County Clerk Dodge attended the Northeast Missouri Regional meeting held in Hannibal, Missouri. General session speakers included Paula Gough, MoDOT; Ashley McCarty, Missouri Farmers Care; Ivan Schraeder, attorney; and Dick Burke, Missouri Association of Counties.

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 18, 2018 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved purchase orders for Dana Glasscock, Recorder, to purchase a new computer and stamps.

Estimates for post construction cleaning of the courthouse were reviewed. Commissioner Wiggins moved to have ServiceMaster by Lewellen’s complete the cleaning. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt, and carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed soft-match credit submittal for Bridge #217.

LouAnn Rongey, USDA-RD, presented paperwork for the loan/grant closing to purchase a new motor grader. Commissioner Clatt moved to accept the resolution. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, April 26, 2018.