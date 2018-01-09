Wednesday, January 3, 2018

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from December 28, 2017 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court order 92-2017.

The Commission worked on the 2018 Budget.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed budget and equipment needs with the Commission.

The Commission approved the 4th quarter assessment reimbursement request to the State Tax Commission presented by Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk.

No bids were received for snow removal.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

Thursday, December 28, 2017

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from December 27, 2017 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed budget reports presented by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

A public hearing was held at 9:00 a.m. for the purpose of amending the 2017 Budget. Hearing no comments, Commissioner Wiggins moved, and Commissioner Clatt seconded the motion, to amend the following budgets: General Revenue, Tax Maintenance Fund, and County of Scotland Improvement Corporation Fund. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.