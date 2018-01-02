Thursday, December 21, 2017

Prior to the Commission meeting, the Commission and several community members placed wreaths on veterans’ graves for the Wreaths Across America project.

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 9:15 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from December 20, 2017 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court order 91-2017.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Upon notice from MoDOT that the low water crossing located on County Road 405 crossing the Wyaconda River would in fact qualify for BRO funds, the Commission issued a letter to MoDOT District Liaison Robert Manzke annoucing the county’s intention to use Shafer, Kline and Warren, Inc., to provide necessary engineering services for the proposed project.

After discussion regarding cleaning at the courthouse, the Commission hired an individual to maintain the restrooms during the interim period until a part-time janitor is hired.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from December 20, 2017 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Batina Dodge, County Clerk, to order pre-postage envelopes.

The Commission reviewed overtime reports for General Revenue and Road and Bridge prepared by Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects with the Commission.

Brett Peters, Altorfer representative, discussed equipment pricing with the Commission.

Michael Small reported culverts in need of repair on County Roads 200 and 268.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, December 28, 2017.