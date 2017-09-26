Thursday, September 14, 2017

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 13, 2017 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court order #21-2017.

Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session at 11:15 a.m. pursuant to RSMo §610.021(3). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 11:27 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt and carried 3-0.

The Commission met with Dana Glasscock, Recorder of Deeds, to discuss her claim for back pay for 2009 and 2010. She was told that her claim was closed by settlement agreement in 2012 which closed all pay claims and she was told that there is a five year statute of limitations for claims like hers.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 14, 2017 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court order #22-2017.

The Commission approved invoices 170195-010-6 and 170195-020-6 to SKW for engineering services on Bridges #217 and #160.

The Commission acknowledged receipt of a letter explaining reimbursement for board of prisoners. The State of Missouri Department of Corrections correspondence explained the rate of reimbursement is established by the amount of funds appropriated by the General Assembly.

The letter stated the duties of the Missouri Department of Corrections are to receive the invoices submitted by counties for housing inmates for incarceration, and to complete an audit of the invoice. The invoices are filed according to data received, and payment is then made as funds are available. The correspondence further explained that all invoices. are paid in the order in which they are received, highlighting that a delay in sending the department invoices results in a further delay in receiving the county’s reimbursement.

The current appropriation of $40,030,272 is disbursed to the department in quarterly allotments at $10,007,555, and expended within 10 business days. The current funding levels and reimbursement schedule combined with a pre-existing backlog of approved invoices has resulted in a delay of paying newly approved invoices,

“It is our goal to work with counties to ensure accurate payment of claims and we continue to strive to make our process more efficient,” said Susan D. Pulliam, Chief Financial Officer for the MDOC. “In February, we made available an auto-calculating Bill of Cast form on our website and OSCA mandated the use of this form on February 15, 2017.”

The letter stated that the Department recently added two additional staff people to audit invoices. Errors and missing documentation slows the audit process and may result in delayed payments.

The MDOC records indicate that Scotland County was paid $21,586.68 in Fiscal Year 2017 and has been paid $1,746.45 to date in FY18. As of August 31, 2017, Scotland County had $27,976.65 in outstanding claims to be reimbursed. These are subject to audit and the amount reimbursed could change if errors are found.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 21, 2017.