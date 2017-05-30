Thursday, May 11, 2017

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from May 10, 2017 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Wiggins abstaining.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Kimberly Nicoli, Prosecuting Attorney, to purchase toner.

The Commission reviewed and approved the 2017 Railroad and Utility Schedule 13s and Form 40 as presented by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

Commissioner Clatt left at 11:15 a.m.

Commissioner Wiggins left at 11:25 a.m.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from May 11, 2017 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved invoice 170195-010-2 to SKW for engineering services on Bridge #2170011, and invoice 170195-020-2 to SKW for engineering services on Bridge #1600009.

The Commission signed court order #7-2017.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects with the Commission.

The Commission discussed right-of-way issues on project CDBG 2016-PF-16 with Dave Davison of NEMO Regional Planning, and Aaron McVicker, engineer for SKW.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Thursday, May 18, 2017

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from May 17, 2017 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Jerry Malone of L&W Quarries discussed rock with the Commission.

Commissioner Wiggins left at 11:10 a.m.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from May 18, 2017 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Jim Ward, Assessor, to purchase a laptop.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

Dave Davison, Executive Director NEMO Regional Planning, discussed project CDBG 2016-PF-16 right-of-way with the Commission.

At 10:45 a.m. Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo §610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling, and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 11:20 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt, and carried 3-0.

The Commission discussed right-of-way issues on project CDBG 2016-PF-16 with Aaron McVicker, engineer for SKW.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, May 25, 2017.