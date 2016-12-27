Thursday, December 15, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins was absent; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from December 8, 2016 were presented. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0. The minutes from December 14, 2016 were presented. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0.

Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk, discussed 2017 budget items with the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling was absent from 10:15 a.m. until 10:42 a.m.

Aaron McVicker, engineer for SKW, met with the Commission to discuss upcoming projects.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

Commissioner Clatt left at 10:50 a.m.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from December 15, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Wiggins abstaining.

The Commission signed court orders #65-2016 through 69-2016.

Scott Aylward discussed the County taking over an established private road in Section 21, Township 66N, Range 11W.

Irma High requested ditching at the intersection of Colt Road and Highway A near Gorin.

Ryan Clark met with the Commission to discuss future projects and equipment.

Brett Peters, Altorfer salesman, presented a quote for a new grader.

A meeting of elected officials convened at 10:00 with the following in attendance: Duane Ebeling, Presiding Commissioner; David Wiggins, Western District Commissioner; Danette Clatt, Eastern District Commissioner; Batina Dodge, County Clerk; Dana Glasscock, Recorder of Deeds; Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk; Kimberly Nicoli, Prosecuting Attorney; Jim Ward, Assessor; Karl DeMarce, Associate Circuit Judge; Gary Dial, Circuit Judge; and Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer. Each office holder gave a short report of activity in their office. The next meeting date was set for March 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

The Commission ordered solicitation of bids for road signs.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, December 22, 2016.