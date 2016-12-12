Thursday, December 1, 2016
PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers
The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.
PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.
Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.
The minutes from November 30, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.
Mary Lou Bell from Preferred Family Healthcare invited the Commission to attend a needs assessment of the community in respect to the formation of a coalition on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 9:00 a.m.
Bids for a mulcher head were opened at 10:00. Those in attendance were Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, Brett Peters, Altorfer, and Kevin Wheeler, Tri-State Construction. Bids were read as follows: Altorfer – $27,965.00; Tri-State Construction – $40,500.00.
Discussion was held. Commissioner Wiggins moved to accept the low bid from Altorfer. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling, and carried 3-0.
Lynnford Oberholtzer inquired about a driveway entrance.
Alvin Garman inquired about rock for County Road #855.
Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.
The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers
The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.
PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.
Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.
The minutes from December 1, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.
The commission signed court orders #56-2016 through 64-2016.
Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented a monthly settlement of funds.
The Commission left at 9:00 a.m. to attend a meeting at the Scotland County Health Department, and returned at 10:10 a.m.
Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1) at 11:25 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.
Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 11:47 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt, and carried 3-0.
Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.
The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, December 8, 2016.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.