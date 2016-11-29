Thursday, November 17, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 16, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court orders 46-2016 through 49-2016.

The Commission related concerns received from Bob Dale regarding dogs in Gorin and reviewed Chapter 273, RSMo.

Bob Dale called regarding ditching on County Road #169 and concerns with dogs in Gorin.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, November 23, 2016.