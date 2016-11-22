Thursday, November 10, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 9, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court orders 43-2016 through 44-2016.

Jeremy Wegner, BNSF Representative, contacted the Commission to set a meeting date for December 14, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss railroad crossings.

At 10:00 a.m., Presiding Commissioner Ebeling opened a public hearing for consideration of a permit application under Ordinance 09-01, Amended 10/29/15 presented by Jonathan Reiff. In attendance was Jonathan Reiff. The application and accompanying documents were reviewed. Hearing no public comment, Commissioner Wiggins moved to postpone issuing an operating permit to Jonathan Reiff, RR1 Box 164 Arbela, Missouri until a liability statement and proof of recording of manure management agreements can be produced. Commissioner Clatt seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Batina Dodge, County Clerk, presented budget reports for review by the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, November 16, 2016.

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 10, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court order 45-2016.

Commissioner Clatt reported that she attended the TAC, Executive Board, and Public Housing meetings at Regional Planning Tuesday afternoon.

Commissioner Wiggins reported that he attended the Solid Waste meeting at Regional Planning Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects with the Commission.

Michael Purol, engineer for PSBA, presented plans for storm water drainage work at the courthouse. A date for bid opening was set for December 22, 2016 at 11:00 a.m.

Jim Kigar, Juvenile Officer, discussed his budget for detention with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, November 17, 2016.