Thursday, November 3, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 2, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins was absent from 8:39 a.m. to 9:19 a.m.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 3, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented a monthly settlement of funds.

The Commission signed court orders 37-2016 through 42-2016.

Bob Dale called regarding ditching of County Road #169 (Main Street), and concerns about dogs in Gorin.

Jonathan Dillar discussed work to County Road #213 with the Commission.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed equipment and current projects with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, November 10, 2016.