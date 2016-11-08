Thursday, October 27, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 26, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court order 35-2016.

The Commission approved an invoice for maintenance of the Frogge Cemetery.

Commissioner Wiggins left at 10:10 a.m.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 27, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court order 36-2016.

The Commission approved invoice #1016600 to PSBA for engineering services on Bridge #3400008.

Commissioner Clatt reported she attended the Community Action Board meeting Thursday evening.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects with the Commission.

Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo §610.021(3) at 9:08 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 9:14 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt, and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo §610.021(1) at 9:30 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 10:30 a.m. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling, and carried 3-0.

Discussion was held regarding CERF employee contributions. Commissioner Wiggins moved to keep employee contributions as they are for 2017. His motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, November 3, 2016.