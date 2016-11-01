Thursday, October 20, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 19, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission reported they attended the NEMO Regional Planning meeting Wednesday evening.

The Commission signed court orders #31-2016 and 32-2016.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge, Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:07 p.m.

Friday, October 21, 2016

Commissioners Ebeling, Clatt, and Wiggins attended a northeast regional Commissioners meeting in Ewing.

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 20, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court orders 33-2016 and 34-2016.

Josh McSparren, representative of CPWSD No. 1 of Scotland County, requested permission to place a water line in the County’s right-of-way on County Road #261. The Commission granted his request.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects and equipment with the Commission.

Melody Whitacre, NEMO Regional Planning, presented contracts for asbestos inspection on CDBG 2016-PF-16 for signature.

Robert Shelley inquired about a driveway tube on County Road #714.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, October 27, 2016.