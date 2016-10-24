Thursday, October 13, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch,

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 13, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Ebeling signed Court Orders- #16-2016 to 30-2016.

Dave Davison with NEMO Regional Planning visited with the Commissioners.

Irvin Oberholtzer talked with the Commissioners about Route Y road conditions.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, October 19, 2016.

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 13, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, reported the funds formerly requested by the Pauline Cemetery Association have fully been expended for maintenance of the cemetery.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects and equipment with the Commission.

Tom Shannon called to inquire about purchasing rock for the Village of Granger.

Jonathan Reiff presented an updated nutrient management plan for a proposed CAFO. A public hearing for consideration of the permit application was set for November 10, 2016 at 10:00 a.m.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, October 20, 2016.

Missouri State Auditor, Nicole Galloway, visited with Scotland County Elected Officials from 1:15 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.