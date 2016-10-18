Thursday, October 6, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 5, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented a monthly and quarterly settlement of funds.

Linda Olsen, SEMA representative, contacted the Commission regarding updating flood plane maps for Scotland County.

The Commission reviewed budget reports presented by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:10 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, October

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 6, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved a request for use of the courthouse lawn for Christmas decorations and battery operated candles in the courthouse windows by the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce from November 8th through the first of the year.

Commissioner Clatt reported she attended the Executive Board meeting and Regional Planning Thursday afternoon.

The Commission approved the quarterly assessment reimbursement request to the State Tax Commission as presented by Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, October 13, 2016.