Thursday, September 22, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 21, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt attended the Regional Planning Executive Board, TAC, and Public Housing meetings.

County Commissioners left at 10:00 a.m. to check County Roads #854, 859, 716, 714, and 421 (Rt. H Bypass).

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 28, 2016.

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 22, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt reported she attended the Community Action meeting Tuesday evening.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Batina Dodge, County Clerk, to purchase voting equipment.

The Commission discussed average daily traffic counts on county roads and bridges with Aaron Hugenburg, MoDOT District Bridge Inspector.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed equipment and current projects with the Commission.

The Commission and Clark met with BNSF at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the railroad crossing on County Road #115.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:10 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 29, 2016.