Thursday, September 15, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt was absent;; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from September 14, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

Jeremy Wagner, BNSF Railroad representative, called to discuss the railroad crossing (005039V) on County Road #115 with the Commission. The Commission and Wagner will meet at the crossing on September 28, 2016 at 10:00 a.m.

A meeting of elected officials convened at 10:00 with the following in attendance: Duane Ebeling, Presiding Commissioner; David Wiggins, Western District Commissioner; Batina Dodge, County Clerk; Dana Glasscock, Recorder of Deeds; Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk; Kimberly Nicoli, Prosecuting Attorney; Patty Freburg, Public Administrator; and Karl DeMarce, Associate Circuit Judge. Each office holder gave a short report of activity in their office. The next meeting date was set for December 21, 2016 at 10:00 a.m.

Jonathan Reiff discussed his CAFO permit application with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 15, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Ebeling. Commissioner Clatt abstained. Motion carried 2-0.

Charles Highland with SEMA called regarding Disaster #4238.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with commissioners to discuss Road and Bridge issues.

Commissioners called Scott Kreiger, Mapping Solutions, concerning the 911 Addressing.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 22, 2016.