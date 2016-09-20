Thursday, September 8, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 7, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented a monthly settlement of funds.

Batina Dodge, County Clerk, presented budget reports.

Bids for a 2002 Ford F-150 were opened and read as follows: Josh Ebling $465; Tom Glass $155.

Commissioner Clatt moved to accept the bid from Josh Ebeling. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. The motion carried 2-0 with Presiding Commissioner Ebeling abstaining.

Kimberly Nicoli, Prosecuting Attorney, Phoebe Douglas, Secretary, and Lauren Brinkley, Victim Advocate, discussed the victim advocate grant with the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling left at 10:25 a.m. and returned at 11:00 a.m.

Aaron McVicker, engineer for SKW, discussed bridge projects with the Commission.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 14, 2016.

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt; Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins; and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 8, 2016 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session at 8:30 A.M. pursuant to RSMo §610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 8:45 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt, and carried 3-0.

The Commission requested Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, to inspect County Road #714 for excessive littering that was reported to the Commission.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Batina Dodge, County Clerk, to order plat books.

The Commission received a renewal proposal letter from the City of Memphis regarding the dispatching agreement. The city announced its intention to renew the annual agreement with the pre-agreed upon 2% cost increase, which amounts to $487.68. for a total cost of $24,867.68. The agreement will take effect October 15.

Commissioner Clatt moved to accept the renewal as proposed; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed overtime reports presented by Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk.

The funding approval for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2016-PF-16 was received. The $110,000 grant was awarded on September 6th to help replace two bridges built in the 1930s. Construction of the two 24-foot wide bridges, of 50- and 55-feet lengths, will be funded by $148,900 in county funds, as well as $163,000 of in–kind labor and supplies for an estimated total project cost of $436,300.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed equipment and current projects with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 15, 2016.