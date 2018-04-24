After advancing to the conference championship game with a pair of wins by the 10-run rule, Scotland County was able to lock down the Lewis & Clark crown by the narrowest of margins, defeating Schuyler County 2-1 to claim the title of the league tournament on Saturday in Moberly.

After blanking Salisbury 10-0 and pounding Paris 12-1, SCR-I had to rally from an early deficit in the championship game to secure the crown.

The Rams jumped on top 1-0 in the first inning courtesy of a leadoff triple by Riley Veatch and a two-out single by Wyatt Homer.

SCR-I stranded a pair of runners on base in both the first and second innings before finally getting on the board in the bottom of the third. The Tigers tied the game courtesy of a pair of Schuyler County errors but again left a pair of runners on base.

The Tigers pulled ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Brady Curry reached on an error to start the rally. Singles by Jacob McDaniel and Gage Dodge loaded the bases. Curry scored on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Buford, but for the fourth straight inning, Veatch was able to limited the damage, again stranding a pair of SCR-I runners.

The trend continued in the fifth when Branton Burrus and Curry had back-to-back two out singles but were left stranded on base.

In the sixth, Dodge led off with a double and moved to third on a one-out hit BY Fromm. But the Rams again got out of trouble, turning a double play to end the scoring threat.

Fortunately all of the missed scoring opportunities did not come back to haunt SCR-I. Dodge held the Rams scoreless over his final five innings of work before Fromm recorded the save, pitching a perfect seventh inning to secure the 2-1 win. Dodge allowed one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out 10.

Both Tigers runs off of Veatch were unearned as the Rams committed five errors on the day.

McDaniel went 2-3 at the plate while Dodge was 2-4. Curry went 1-3 with a run scored.

The Tigers improved to 5-2 on the year with the victory.