The state shoot was held at Linn Creek, Missouri on August 27th. In the Intermediate Novice Trap: Baileigh Phillips received a red ribbon and was 6th overall.

In Intermediate Single Shotgun Magnum Talbert received a blue ribbon and was 33rd, Eli Kigar received a blue ribbon and was 50th, Eric Mohr was 118th overall.

In Senior Single Shotgun Kyle Mohr received a blue ribbon and was 36th, Jared Dunn received a blue ribbon and was 55th, Luke Triplett received a blue ribbon and was 77th, Brock Aylward received a red ribbon and was 147th, and Katelyn Talbert received a red ribbon and was 167th The team overall placed 15th.

In Senior Double Shotgun Scotland County had one participant; Kyle Mohr received a blue ribbon and placed 33rd

On September 25th in Boonville, MO Scotland County competed in the Sporting Clays division. In the Senior division, Eric Yarbrough placed 50th overall.

September 24-25th at Prairie Grove, Scotland County competed in Junior .22 Rifle. Abby Doster received a blue ribbon and was 7th, Kendall Anderson received a red ribbon and placed 39th and Autumn Huber was 54th. The team placed 7th overall.

Intermediate .22 Rifle, Victoria Huber received a white ribbon and was 48th and Tresa Huber was 54th. Senior .22 Rifle Senior Division Erica Yarbrough placed 32nd.

Senior Archery 600 Eric Yarbrough received a white ribbon and placed 33rd, Tori Ward received a white ribbon and was 34th, and Erica Yarbrough was 35th The team was 3rd overall.

Intermediate Archery 600 Bobbi Darcy received a red ribbon and was 18th, Shelby Troutman received a red ribbon and was 22nd and Victoria Huber was 27th. The team was 5th overall.

Junior Archery 600 Brenna Phillips received a red ribbon and was 23rd.

Senior Compound Archery 3D Tori Ward received a white ribbon and was 34th and Erica Yarbrough was 40th

Intermediate Compound Archery 3D Bobbi Darcy received a red ribbon and was 15th, Shelby Troutman received a white ribbon and was 24th, and Victoria Huber was 36th. The team placed 7th overall.

In Junior Compound Archery 3D Brenna Phillips received a white ribbon and was 20th.

Scotland County 4-H Shooting Sports Fun Shoot, Shotgun, .22 Rifle, 3D Archery, Trap, and Sporting Clays will be held Saturday October 15th at 10:00AM at Little Fox River Sporting Clays. All ages are welcome and is not limited to 4-Hers. For more information, contact Dave Koch 309-635-7061, Keith Payne 660-216-4120, or Kelly Ward 660-341-5487. All proceeds go to help Scotland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club. There will be concessions available.