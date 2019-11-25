4-H shotgun shooters participated in Trap, Double Trap, Skeet, Double Skeet, and Sporting Clays. Elsie Kigar, age 14, took First Place Overall in the Intermediate Division by participating in all state shotgun state competitions and earning the highest combined score in Trap, Double Trap, Skeet, Double Skeet, and Sporting Clays.

Members of the Scotland County 4-H Shooting Sports participated in the

Missouri 4-H State Shooting Sports events in August and September, bringing home numerous awards, including a first place overall finish in the state for one shooter. Elsie Kigar, age 14, took First Place Overall in the Intermediate Division by participating in all state shotgun state competitions and earning the highest combined score in Trap, Double Trap, Skeet, Double Skeet, and Sporting Clays.

Each of the 4-H Shooting Sports events are broken down into three age

divisions, a Junior Division which is composed of 8-10-year-olds, an 11-13

age group of Intermediates, and Seniors who are 14 to 18 years of age. Scotland County shooters participated in the .22 Small-bore Rifle, Shotgun, Archery and Hunting & Outdoor skills events and scored very well overall. Ribbons are awarded to the top 10 participants in the state in each division.

Wesley McSparren, age 11, took First Place in the Junior Division at the

State Hunting & Outdoor Skills competition at Prairie Grove Gun Club in

Columbia on August 24th. McSparren and Sadie Jackson both competed that

same day in .22 Small-bore Rifle in the Junior Division. McSparren brought home the second place ribbon with a score of 251/300, while Jackson earned the 5th place ribbon, scoring 239/300.

On August 25th the State Archery Shoot took place in Columbia at Prairie

Grove Gun Club. Three Scotland County Archers participated in both 300

Archery and 3D Archery. Wesley McSparren earned the 6th Place ribbon in the

Junior Division 300 Archery competition with a score of 285/300. Other participants were Lilly Frederick with a score of 273/300 and Alyzabeth Ambrose with a score of 158/300. These three 4-Hers also participated in the 3D Archery competition. McSparren scored 172/330, Frederick 140/330 and

Ambrose 39/330.

The Single and Double Skeet State Shoot was held August 17th at the Gateway

Gun Club in Bridgeton, MO. Eli Kigar competed in the Senior Division and

hit 86/100 in Skeet and 84/100 in Double Skeet which earned him the 10th place ribbon.

Elsie Kigar competed in the Intermediate Division with a score of 26/50 in Skeet earning the 9th place ribbon and 23/50 in Double

Skeet, bringing home the 6th place ribbon.

The shot gunners then traveled to Linn Creek (near Camdenton) on August

24th for the Single and Double Trap State Shoot. In the Senior Division,

Eli Kigar shot 92/100 in single trap, Eric Mohr scored 69/100 while Elsie

Kigar, competing in the Intermediate Division, scored 41/50. In Senior

Division Double Trap Eli Kigar scored 75/100 and Mohr scored 60/100. In the

Intermediate Division, Elsie Kigar scored 35/50.

At the Sporting Clays State Shoot held September 22nd at River Hills

Sporting Clays in Boonville, Eli Kigar earned 6th Place in the Senior Division with a score of 90/100. Mohr shot a 68/100 and in the Intermediate Division, Elsie Kigar scored 23/50.

Over 600 4-H members from across the state participate in multiple events

at multiple locations. Scotland County was well represented in the biggest

project in Missouri 4-H. All top 10 finishers in all shooting sports

disciplines were recognized in Sedalia earlier this month at a State Shooting Sports Awards Program at the Missouri State Fair Mathewson Exhibit Center.

The shotgun sports are coached by Dave Koch and Amanda Mohr. The Archery

Project Leaders are Shawn and Kristal Phillips, Corry Ward and Kelly Ward. .22 Small-bore Rifle Project Leaders are Josh

McSparren and Keith Payne. The Hunting & Outdoor Skills Project Leader is

Jim Kigar. Sarah McSparren is the County Coordinator for all Shooting Sports disciplines.

4-H Shooting Sports is a youth development educational program. It uses the skills and disciplines of shooting to assist young people and their leaders

in obtaining knowledge and developing skills. Development of skills within

the discipline of shooting sports and life skills is implicit in the program curriculum and explicitly stated for volunteers. It appeals to young people and volunteers from a wide range of urban and rural

backgrounds. 4-H Shooting Sports promotes positive youth-adult interaction

and peer leadership.

As with all Missouri 4-H projects, Shooting Sports is open to any youth

from ages of 8 through 18. For more information on this and other 4-H programs visit www.mo4h.missouri.edu.