Scotland County 4-H held the organization’s annual Recognition Event on November 5, 2016. The evening began with a carry-in supper. There were 74 members, parents, and other 4-H supporters in attendance.

Clover kids each received a completion pin, certificate, and a free personal pan coupon from Pizza Hut: Unit 1 – Denny Black, Laney Doster, Tracy Huber, Cora Ketchum, Zada Ketchum, Alyssa Kirchner, Lanie Mallett, MaKenna Musgrove, Jacob Stott, Hannah Whitney.

Unit 2 -Layla Baker, Hannah Montgomery, Avery Cowell, Cason Talbert, Javis Hauk.

Unit 3 – Wesley McSparren, Emery Kirchner, Trent Mallett.

Each member who filled out a project record for the year received their year completion pins. The pins were sponsored by Exchange Bank.

First year pins – Brenna Phillips, Dane Blessing, Shelby Troutman, Kadence Burnett, Aden Drummond, Mason Mallett

Second Year pins – Beau Triplett, Letha Ward, Julian Valle, Tanner Valle.

Third year pins – Penelope Cline, Kendal Anderson, Katie Miller, Bryn Aylward, Abby Doster, Baileigh Phillips, Brianna Kraus, Ethan Blessing, Corbin Blessing, Hugh Baker, Elsie Kigar.

Fourth year pins -Eric Mohr, Lauren Triplett, Eli Kigar.

Fifth year pins – Will Montgomery, Sadie Davis, Clara Davis, Kilee Bradley-Robinson.

Sixth year pins – Bobbi Darcy, Jenna Blessing, Morgan Blessing, Anna Triplett.

Seventh year pins – Haley Darcy, Nova Cline, Conner Wiggins, Abby Blessing.

Eighth year pins – Kyle Mohr.

Ninth year pins – Lane Pence, McKaela Bradley, Keenan Bradley.

Eleventh year (final) pins – Tasha Eggleston-Wood, Taylar Eggleston-Wood.

Leaders are recognized for being a first year leader and for every five years of service. These pins are also sponsored by Exchange Bank.

First Year – Patricia Miller, Dennis Blaine, Renee Blaine, Corry Ward.

Five Year – Amy Talbert.

15 Year – Debbie Payne.

Each year at Achievement Event we have a table setting competition. The top formal and informal settings are given gift certificates. The formal award was given to Katie Campbell and the informal award was given to Lauren Triplett. They were sponsored by Countryside Flowers and Bradley Insurance.

Eleven members filled out a recognition form. They are divided into 3 age groups 8-10, 11-13, and 14 & over. They each received $10 cash and a 4-H cinch bag sponsored by the Scotland County 4-H Council. They also received pins for their various project accomplishments. The forms were judged by leaders from Lewis County. Lane Pence – Shotgun; Katie Miller – Cake Decorating, Sheep, and Clothing; Lauren Triplett – Horse, Sheep, and Swine; Abby Doster – .22 rifle and Swine; Eli Kigar – Beef and Shotgun; Kendal Anderson – Foods; Conner Wiggins – Beef and .22 rifle; Anna Triplett – Dogs and Goats; Bryn Aylward – .22 rifle, Clothing, and Swine; Elsie Kigar – Beef and Foods; Beau Triplett – Goats and Welding.

Katie Miller’s 8-10 year old recognition form was picked to advance to regional competition and Anna Triplett’s 11-13 year old form was also selected to go onto regional competition. They each received picture frames for their accomplishments.

Kendal Anderson was chosen as the recipient of the Farm Bureau Cookbook Award. Her recognition form was chosen as the best in Foods.

Junior Achievement awards are also selected from the members who completed recognition forms. This award can only be won once. It is awarded to a boy and girl under the age of 13. These awards were sponsored by US Bank and Community Bank of Memphis. They received tumbler cups with their names engraved on them. The girl was Elsie Kigar and the boy was Beau Triplett.

The Outstanding Member is also selected from the completed recognition forms and can only be won once. This year’s outstanding member was from the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club and is active in Beef and Shooting Sports. He is twelve years old and his parents are Jim & Alisa Kigar. 2016 Scotland County 4-H Outstanding Member is Eli Kigar. He received a plaque and a cash award sponsored by FCS Financial, Miles Cameron and Sandra Arnold, Bank of Kirksville.

Shooting sports ribbons were given out for the State Shoot. Those receiving blue ribbons were: Bobbi Darcy, Abby Doster, Jared Dunn, Eli Kigar, Kyle Mohr, Brenna Phillips, Magnum Talbert, and Luke Triplett. Red ribbons were earned by: Kendal Anderson, Brock Aylward, Bobbi Darcy, Baileigh Phillips, Kyle Mohr, Brenna Phillips, Kylie Small, Katelyn Talbert, and Shelby Troutman. White ribbons were given to the following: Victoria Huber, Brenna Phillips, Shelby Troutman, Victoria Ward, Eric Yarbrough, and Erica Yarbrough.

The Scotland County 4-H Council selects a Friend of 4-H Business and Individual. This year’s recipients were Scotland County Livestock Auction and Chris Kempke. We would like to thank them for all the support they give the 4-H program in Scotland County.

Gorin Go Getters 4-H Club was named Outstanding Club in Scotland County for 2016.

Submitted by Carlee Smith, Reporter