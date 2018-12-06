The Scotland County 4-H Council met on November 3, 2018 in the Scotland County R-I Elementary gym following the 4-H Recognition Event.

Morgan Blessing called the meeting to order. The Pledges were led by the Azen Jolly Timers 4-H Club. Elsie Kigar presented the Secretary’s Report while Brock Aylward presented the Treasurer’s report.

Under new business the 2018-19 officer were installed. President – Anna Triplett; Vice President – Morgan Blessing; Secretary – Elsie Kigar; Treasurer – Shelby Troutman; Reporter – Lauren Triplett; Female Advisor – Alisa Kigar; and Male Advisor – Josh McSparren.

All volunteers must update their 4-H Online account by December 1st. The next Superintendent board meeting is November 14th at 7:00 p.m. in the Ag Building. Kristy Eggleston-Wood presented a SPIN club idea.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:53 p.m.

Submitted by: Lauren Triplett, Reporter