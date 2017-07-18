The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance is sponsoring the Back-to-School Supply Fair once again this year. The purpose of the event is to encourage and bless families in Scotland County by providing the necessary school supplies needed by their student/students to have a successful start to the upcoming school year.

Pre-registration for the event is Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is located outside, under the overhang, at the SCR-1 Elementary School entrance. Parents may pre-register their kids through Thursday, July 27, 2017 by contacting Marie Ebeling or through a local church.

A packing party to organize supplies is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Curtis and Marie Ebeling.

Distribution of the supplies will take place during Ignite Ministries’ Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the Memphis Square.

If you are interested in helping with any of the above events, please contact Marie Ebeling at 465-2445 or 660-342-0917.