A Schuyler County teenager was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash near Downing on Friday, November 4th at 3:30 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Josie L. Farley, 16, of Lancaster, was northbound on Route N, 3.5 miles north of Downing, when she lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer she was driving. The vehicle crossed the center line and the driver over corrected, forcing the vehicle off the right side of the roadway where it overturned several times before coming to rest on its wheels.

Farley was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was transported by Schuyler County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

The vehicle sustained total damage in the crash and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.