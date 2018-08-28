Hear ye, hear ye! The Wenches’ Workshop is now open for business in Memphis. Christina Schroeder and several of her friends have joined forces to offer a variety of handmade items for sale at the community’s newest retail operation.

“Basically if it is handmade and from the heart, we are going to give it a go,” said Schroeder of the new business, which will be hosting a grand opening on Monday, September 3rd.

Located at 213 S. Main Street, just off the southwest corner of the square, Wenches’ Workshop initially will feature custom sewing services and fabric-related items as well as handcrafted jewelry.

Christina and husband Stephen held a soft-opening during the Antique Fair as the finishing touches were being put on the building interior. Christina displayed some of her sewing craftsmanship while the jewelry of several other contributors was also on display.

At the grand opening on Monday, all fabric-related goods will be 10% off. The store will also offer cookies and punch to visitors.

Schroeder currently is offering mending and repairs as well as custom sewing.

“If it is fabric related, I will give it a shot,” she said. Adding that she has experience will all types of repairs, mending and alterations on existing garments as well as custom design and creation of prom and wedding dresses and even Halloween costumes.

Other contributors will have locally made items such as hair barrettes, doll house furniture and deer antler jewelry just to mention a few specialty items.

The Wenches’ Workshop hopes to add a kitchen before Christmas when Schroeder said she envisions being able to offer baked goods as well as possibly even a lunch special or two.

“I’d like to feature an international style cuisine, offering for example Chinese food, and other styles of food not normally offered here in Memphis,” she said.

Wenches’ Workshop will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information check them out on the web at wenchesworkshop.com or like their Facebook page. You can also contact Christina at 660-988-4828.