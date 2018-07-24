The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, July 16, 2018. Vice President Trinity Davis called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m., with six members present. President Christy Aylward was absent.

Superintendent Ryan Bergeson presented a preliminary status report on the final financial numbers for the 2017-18 school year.

With the possibility of a few final adjustments, Bergeson indicated the district appears to have completed the fiscal year with a slight budget surplus. He reported year-to-date revenue numbers at $6,987,174.90 with expenses totaling $6,926,072.56, leaving a surplus of $61,102.46.

Last year in June, the board had projected a deficit of more than $138,000 when finalizing the 2017-18 budget. Actual revenues exceeded the projected total of $6,543,175 by nearly $440,000. The budget had projected expenditures at $6,681,549, a number the district also surpassed by nearly $245,000.

The district’s financial management produced a much brighter result, to the tune of nearly $200,000 to the good.

The district audit is set for Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

School Lunch Prices

After completing the 2018-19 Paid Lunch Equity Tool, the required price increase for the 18-19 school year is capped at 10 cents ($0.10) for student lunches. During the most recent school year (i.e. ’17-’18) the district charged $1.90 and $2.00 for a paid student lunch.

“This means that our weighted average price for ’17-’18 was $1.95,” explained Bergeson. “The 18-19 Paid Lunch Equity Tool requires us to increase our weighted average price by $0.20 for ’19-’20. However, the PLE Tool puts a $0.10 cap on our increase, so we are required to increase our weighted average price to $2.05, for next year. This means we need to increase our paid price, at both schools, by $0.10.”

The USDA also requires the district to increase the adult meal prices by $0.15 based on their formula reimbursement to be in compliance with Food & Nutrition Services Standards.

For the 2018-19 school year, the K-6 lunch price will increase from $1.90 to $2 and the 7-12 lunch price will rise from $2 to $2.10. The price for adult lunches will go up from $2.70 to $2.85. The K-12 breakfast price will go up from $1.40 to $1.50 while adult breakfast prices will remain at $1.65 and milk prices will remain unchanged at $0.35.

Consent Agenda

The board voted 6-0 to approve the following items on the consent agenda:

Approve Minutes of June 8th

Set Tax Rate Hearing Date – Monday, August 13, 2018 at 5:45 p.m.

Appoint LEA Representative – The board approved Elizabeth Carper as District LEA Representative.

Approve MARE Annual Membership

Indian Hills College Articulation Agreement

Approve Personal Day Request

Adopt Handbooks

The board voted 6-0 to approve the Elementary Student Handbooks, 7-12 Student Handbooks, and Faculty Handbooks. Electronic copies of the handbooks will be issued to students the first day of school and placed on the district website.

Approve Technology Handbook – The board voted 6-0 to accept the Technology Handbook for the 2018-2019 school year with yearly Apple iPad usage fees of $15.00 for one student and $25.00 for Family (2 or more students).

Crisis Management Handbook

The board voted 6-0 to accept the Crisis Management Handbook for the 18-19 school year.

August Board Meeting

The board voted 6-0 to set our annual tax rate hearing for Monday, August 13th at 5:45 p.m. and go directly into the regular meeting following the tax rate hearing at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place in the High School Library.

Open session adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Executive Session

In closed session the following items were approved:

Closed session minutes, June 21, 2018, 6-0.

Hire Frank Wineinger as elementary custodian, 6-0

Hire Kim Campbell as paraprofessional, 6-0

Hire Anna Dale as paraprofessional, 6-0

Hire Danielle Eddleman as paraprofessional, 6-0

Meeting adjourned at 8:24 p.m.