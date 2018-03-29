After an initial round of bids for the proposed Scotland County R-I early childhood development building and district expansion project came in over budget, the Scotland County R-I board of education was forced back to the drawing board.

The board rejected all of the bids received in the initial process on March 8th.

A number of reductions have been made to the original design and the district will also extend the timeline to complete the project in an effort to secure new bids within the budget by the April 12th bid opening.

“Obviously we felt like the original plans were what we wanted to pursue, and we didn’t want to make these cuts, but something had to be done to try to bring the costs down to allow us to move forward with this project,” said Superintendent Ryan Bergeson.

He indicated the board made reductions in the expansion’s doors, eliminating several double-door entrances and exits and replacing them with single doors.

The amount of exterior brick for the exterior aesthetics was also reduced, but not totally eliminated.

“We also reduced some of the floor coverings in the bid process,” said Bergeson. “We knew that going with sealed concrete was a possibility in the short term,” said Bergeson. “That is something we can always seek to add later or consider having done by our staff in-house.”

That was also the case with a reduction in exterior insulation.

In addition to the changes to the building project, the district also amended the bid package to extend the completion deadline from the end of the school year until November 2018.