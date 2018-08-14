The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met Monday, August 13th following the completion of the public tax rate hearing at 5:45 p.m. The regular meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. with five members present. Sam Berkowitz and Jamie Triplett were absent.

Superintendent Ryan Bergeson presented a financial update for the board after announcing the district audit is scheduled for Thursday, August 23rd.

“We ended the 2017-2018 fiscal year with revenue of $6,987,174.96 and expenditures of $6,926,072.56 for a total surplus of $61,102.40,” he reported.

The board also reviewed a networking quote for the new addition but no action was taken as the district will continue to consider its options.

Tax Rate for 2018-19

The board voted 5-0 to accept the following resolution and to set the school district’s tax rate for the 2018 tax year.

After the scheduled tax rate hearing for the Scotland County R-I School District, board member, Trinity Davis, made the motion and board member, George Koontz, seconded the motion to approve the following resolution setting the school district’s tax rate ceiling for the 2018 tax year.

“It is resolved that the Scotland County R-I School District in consideration of the educational opportunities and expenses for the students, the maintenance and care of facilities, and operational needs of the school district will set the tax rate ceiling at $3.6057, the approved State Auditor’s rate.”

This resolution will undo voluntary tax rate reductions in prior even years.

The levy will increase from $3.5376 in 2017-18, which was an increase from the $3.50 levy rate in 2016-17. According to the tax rate summary published by the district, the $0.068 cent rate hike will generate an estimated $250,000 in added revenue.

September Meeting

The September Board Meeting will be Thursday, September 13th, 2018 in the High School Library.

Open session adjourned at 7:15 p.m.

Executive Session

In closed session the following items were approved:

Closed session minutes, July 16, 2018. 5-0

The meeting adjourned at 7:27 p.m.