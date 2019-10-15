The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met on October 11th. President, Christy Aylward, called the regular meeting to order at 4:00 p.m. with six members present. Cole Tippett arrived at 4:05 p.m.

Consent Agenda

The board voted 7-0 to approve the following items on the consent agenda:

Approve Minutes from September 12, 2019

Approve Procedural Evaluations – District Professional Development, Secondary At-Risk Counseling, Elementary At-Risk Counseling, Elementary & Secondary Instructional Effectiveness, and the Extra-Curricular Procedural Evaluation and to take the recommendations under advisement.

Approve compliance plan as presented.

Financial Report

Superintendent Ryan Bergeson reported the district’s year-to-date revenues total $876,271.24 which is a decrease of $1,978.01 from last year.

He reported current expenditures total $1,527,910.43 which is up $162,147.75 from last year.

Those figures create a current budget deficit of $651,639.19.

“An increase in expenditures has been largely attributed to the purchase of updated curriculum and the all-weather track,” he informed the board. “This deficit trend will continue until we begin to receive our local tax revenue in January.”

Track Update

The spray coat surface for the new all-weather track was completed this week. Project manager ATG anticipates the painters arriving on October 21 to paint and stripe the track, the final step in the completion of the track.

The board has set a date for October 28th at 2:30 p.m. for a ribbon cutting. Sponsors and supporters as well as everyone from the community is invited to attend the ribbon cutting.

MSBA Conference

George Koontz attended the annual MSBA Conference. The annual MSBA Conference included various topics and breakout sessions centered on public education.

Apple Technology

Innovative Learning Specialist, Jayme Mallett, provided an update on Apple Technology and reported on some of the amazing things that are happening in the classroom with our staff and students.

Policy IGD

The board reviewed policy IGD which relates to district sponsored extra-curricular activites and groups.

Snow Removal

The board voted 7-0 to advertise for snow removal for the 2019-20 school year.

Overnight Stay

The board voted 7-0 to grant the requests from FFA Advisor, Waltedda Blessing, for FFA members to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 30- November 2, 2019.

November Meeting

The next board meeting will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library.

Closed Session

In closed session the following items were approved:

Approve Three Early Graduation Requests. 7-0

Closed session minutes, September 12, 2019. 7-0

Approve Tia Hamilton as Junior High Basketball cheerleading coach. 7-0

Meeting adjourned at 7:41 p.m.