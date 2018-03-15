The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, March 9th, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. President Trinity Davis called the meeting to order with seven members present.

Financial Update

Superintendent Ryan Bergeson presented a financial update for the board. “Year to date, we are on target for local, state, and federal revenues,” he said. ” We have received 79% of our budgeted revenue and spent 61% of our budgeted expenditures.”

Bergson reported total revenues at $5,424,190.68 and current expenditures at $4,054,680.91, creating a current surplus of $1,369,509.77 for the fiscal year.

“The current fiscal year surplus is mostly due to receiving all of our local taxes in January,” reported Bergeson. “This surplus will begin to offset as we progress towards the end of the fiscal year in the month of June. We will continue to monitor the legislative session and its effect on state funding.”

Facility Projects

The board voted 7-0 to reject all bids for the new addition construction.

The board voted 7-0 to authorize Kim Mulch with Klingner and Associates to re-bid the project with the list of amended items as discussed with new bids due April 12th at 4:00 p.m.

The board voted 7-0 to accept the bid from Fergies Build and Play to reset the playground for $7,400.00.

Resolution for sale of Lease Certificates of Participation, Series 2018

The board voted 7-0 to approve a resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of $1,145,000 Lease Certificates of Participation, Series 2018 to complete facility projects on the district campus.

Technology

The board voted 7-0 to increase the district’s bandwidth to 250mb with MOREnet starting July 1, 2018. The board voted 7-0 to approve a proposed contract with Quality Network Solutions for a 3-year flat rate fee.

Summer School

The board voted 7-0 to approve the district summer school proposal. Summer school will offer credit recovery, math and reading enrichment. High school credit recovery will run for a total of ten days and elementary summer school will run for a total of fifteen days during the summer of 2017. Summer school will tentatively begin May 24 and conclude on June 14.

Amend 2017-18 Budget

The board voted 7-0 to approve the amended 2017-18 budget as proposed. The changes reflect projected revenue of $6,856,957.35 and projected expenditures of $6,833,208.19.

Resignations

The board voted 7-0 to accept letters of resignation from Megan Trueblood; Rechelle Haslag; and Martha Gudehus.

April Meeting

The April board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 12th at 6:00 p.m. in the Elementary Art Room.

Executive Session

In Executive session the board voted 7-0 to approve the following:

February 8, 2018 closed session minutes

Hired the following non-tenured teachers:

Ali Gregory, Shelby McAfee, Michael Moore, Jessica McBee, Chanel Oliver, Sandra Swearingen, Rachel Burke, Allison Amidei, Jennifer Kauth, Waltedda Blessing, Kim McCluskey, Cory Shultz, Kody McCluskey, Nathaniel Orr, Jenna Ward, Troy Carper, Lauren Ewing, Megan Creek, Kyle Ellison, Rod Sears, Amber Cochenour, Miller Bowles, Andrea Brassfield, Melinda Briggs, Emilee Morton, and Hannah Ross.

Hired the following half time Title I Math Teachers: Lynnette Dyer 7-0.

Hired Jayme Geisendorfer as Innovative Learning Specialist 7-0.

Hired Melissa Hamm as Jr.-Sr. High School Guidance Counselor 7-0.

The board voted 7-0 to go into open session for the purpose of adjournment.

The meeting adjourned at 10:10 p.m.