The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, January 11, 2018. President, Trinity Davis, called the public hearing to order at 6:00 p.m. The regular meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. seven members present.

The board voted 7-0 to authorize the Series 2018 Lease Certificates of Participation Financing. In November 2017 the board approved preliminary plans for estimated $1.1 million lease/purchase agreement to help fund a roughly 5,000 square foot expansion to the SCR-I campus and fund additional renovations.

The projects that the district hopes to complete in this phase include: new elementary classroom space for early childhood and an elementary Library/media center (5,000 SQ FT), the Band Room relocated to the Vo-Tech Building (1,600 SQ FT), new metal siding, limited window and door replacement in the Vo-Tech Building, concrete foundation and slab for Corridor Connector from High School to Vo-Tech Building (9 FT-4 wide by 30 FT length, and increased bathroom occupancy with ADA compliance in the Vo-Tech Building.

Superintendent Ryan Bergeson indicated the January board action now authorizes the district to move forward with the proposal, which will effectively roll-over the final four years of a current 15-year lease purchase agreement entered by the school in 2007 to fund $1.9 million in upgrades to the districts infrastructure.

A January 11th public hearing was hosted by the district to discuss the proposal. Bergeson indicated there were some members from the community present at the meeting and no one voiced any disapproval of the plan.

The board announced a January 29th special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. to discuss the facility projects as well as future technology upgrades.

The board is expected to review and finalize plans for the proposal, which initially was described as a roughly 5,000 square foot addition to house three early childhood development classrooms as well as office space and classroom space for the district’s speech and therapy offerings.

Part of the expansion would house a new elementary school library and adjacent computer lab.

If the plans are approved at the January 29th meeting, Bergeson stated that bids would go out in February and the district likely could award the bid at the March 8th school board meeting, allowing for a possible spring start date.

Technology upgrades will also be discussed at the January special meeting.

The board was presented an update on district technology and heard feedback from members of the technology committee, which has recommended implementing a 1:1 policy utilizing Apple iPad technology.

“Basically 1:1 means that every student has access to a device, such as an iPad,” explained Bergeson. “This technology plan is similar to those already in place in neighboring districts and the committee indicated it would like to see our district roll out such a plan that insured every kid had access to a device.”

The committee, which consisted of faculty, staff, administrators and at-large community members, reviewed several options for devices before unanimously deciding to recommend the iPad platform.

Bergeson indicated the district currently is processing quotes for moving forward with the implementation of the new technology policy.

Financial Update

The board was presented with the monthly financial update.

Halfway through the fiscal year, year-to-date revenues are $2,488,535.16 and expenditures are $2,994,015.99. The year-to-date deficit is $505,480.83 compared to $462,634.25 at this time last year.

“The deficit will correct itself with the receipt of local taxes received in January,” Bergeson told the board.

School Board Recognition Week

The week of January 21 – 27 is School Board Recognition Week. Board members were presented a certificate from the Missouri School Board Association and invited to the elementary carry-in luncheon on Friday, January 19.

February Meeting

The next regular board meeting will be Thursday, February 8th at 6:00 p.m. in the Elementary Art Room.

Executive Session

In closed session the following items were approved 7-0:

Approve December 13, 2017 closed session minutes

Declined bid for sale of real estate

Approve Superintendent Bergeson’s Evaluation

Move to extend Superintendent Bergeson’s contract through 2020-2021.

The meeting adjourned at 9:25 p.m.